iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $85.88

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.88 and last traded at $85.87, with a volume of 95043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.87.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

