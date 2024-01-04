iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 151,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $85.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,844. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

