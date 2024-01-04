iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 345.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,245. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $102.55. The company has a market capitalization of $413.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.26.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

