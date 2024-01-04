iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Purchased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 187.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.51. 51,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,278. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $840.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

