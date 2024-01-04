iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Cut by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,089 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. 7,688,410 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.