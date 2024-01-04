J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 404 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $121.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $127.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.