J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 509 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,058.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $989.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $908.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $549.99 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

