J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 168,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

MUJ opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.