J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 104.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,898,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.30 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.