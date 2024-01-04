J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,842 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after acquiring an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.43. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

