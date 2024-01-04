J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,601,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,211,000 after acquiring an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,154,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,689.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 675,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,550,000 after acquiring an additional 657,678 shares during the period.

PTLC stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

