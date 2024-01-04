J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

EMQQ opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $35.78.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

