J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $54.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

