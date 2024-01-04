J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $204.53 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.49 and a 200-day moving average of $193.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

