J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $424,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 69,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.9% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 22,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

