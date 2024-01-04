J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $281.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

