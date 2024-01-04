J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,297 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VV stock opened at $215.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $172.55 and a 1-year high of $219.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.15.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

