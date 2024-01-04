J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,502 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,693 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

