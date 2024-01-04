J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $44,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $470.26 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $461.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $205.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,805 shares of company stock worth $72,583,483 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

