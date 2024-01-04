J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,077 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,698,000 after purchasing an additional 964,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after purchasing an additional 584,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 97.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,129,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after purchasing an additional 556,671 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

