J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 894 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 32,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 481,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,645,000 after acquiring an additional 59,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $102.78 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

