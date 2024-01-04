J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 938 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

