Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Shares Gap Down to $6.99

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $6.73. Jasper Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 4,600 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $17,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $8,145,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $7,320,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,556,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 463.0% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.
