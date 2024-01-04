Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Hold

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

TS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tenaris

Tenaris Price Performance

TS opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.27). Tenaris had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.