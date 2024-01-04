Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to “Buy”

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $425.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $375.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.83.

Murphy USA stock opened at $362.51 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $382.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

