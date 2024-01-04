Jessup Wealth Management Inc Buys New Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.11. The company had a trading volume of 54,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,247. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

