Jessup Wealth Management Inc Invests $234,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.40. 708,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,609. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.