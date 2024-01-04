Jessup Wealth Management Inc Invests $304,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

APA Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:APA traded down $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 8,399,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,416. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.