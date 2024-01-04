Jessup Wealth Management Inc Invests $4.14 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 518,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000. SoFi Technologies accounts for 2.4% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc owned 0.05% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,469,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,376,480. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,082,379.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

