Jessup Wealth Management Inc Purchases 3,870 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.7 %

KEY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,266,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,186,977. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

