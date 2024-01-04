Jessup Wealth Management Inc Sells 43,231 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,231 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.08. The stock had a trading volume of 988,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,088. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $165.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.30. The company has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.