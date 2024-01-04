Jessup Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000. Targa Resources makes up approximately 3.4% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Targa Resources by 37.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 944.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,339,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,308. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

