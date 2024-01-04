Jessup Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FSCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,915. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

