John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of HPF stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
