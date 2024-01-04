John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HPF stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

