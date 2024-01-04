JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 3.5%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $34.14. 96,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,382,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get JOYY alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YY

JOYY Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.68 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.