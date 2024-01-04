JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target to $14.00

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

GHLD traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,150. Guild has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $832.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Guild had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $257.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $320,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

