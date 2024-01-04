JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Neutral

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TU. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

TELUS stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 80.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

