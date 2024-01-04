JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Overweight

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $59.45 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.30.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

