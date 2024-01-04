JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

