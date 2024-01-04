JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 147,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 328,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 177.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 63,134 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. 760,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

