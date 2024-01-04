JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 1.3% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 228,918 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

