Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 10,556 shares.The stock last traded at $26.03 and had previously closed at $25.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Kenon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenon

Kenon Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 158.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 353.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenon by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.