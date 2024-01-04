KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NEE stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

