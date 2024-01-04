KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMUS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

TMUS stock opened at $162.08 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.07. The company has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 812,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,727 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

