Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Reduced by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $121.74 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

