Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 293,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 683,511 shares.The stock last traded at $18.40 and had previously closed at $19.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KNSA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.62 and a beta of 0.08.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $178,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,305.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at $792,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

