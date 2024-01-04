Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Shares Up 5%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 89,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Know Labs Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.40.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

