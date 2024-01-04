KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.33. 6,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 10,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $12.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

