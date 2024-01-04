Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KYMR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at $29,708,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

