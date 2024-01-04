Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.700-6.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.9 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.70-6.15 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.40. 2,293,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.22. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2,541.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 286.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

